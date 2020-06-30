More than a dozen fire crews are battling a high rise blaze above the newly opened Commercial Bay shopping centre in Auckland's CBD.

A Fire and emergency spokesman said the fire had ripped though the 21st floor above the shopping precinct, but was currently contained by the building's sprinkler system.

Emergency services were called to the city centre shortly after 11.15pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke spreading through the lobby of the building, triggering a third alarm, a post on social media stated.

Emergency services were called to the city centre shortly after 11.15pm. Photo / Will Trafford

Fourteen crews are in attendance - from Auckland City, Parnell, Grey Lynn, Balmoral, Remuera, Mount Roskill, Ellerslie, Te Atatu, Birkenhead and Takapuna fire stations.

Operation support and executive officers are also attending.

Motorists are advised to follow detours in the area.

There were no reports of injuries.

The shopping centre on the bottom floor of the building opened earlier this month and was hailed as a chance for the struggling retail sector to rebuild after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trading at Commercial Bay got off to a booming start, with almost a quarter of a million people visiting the downtown shopping centre in its first four days.

The 18,000sq m retail and dining precinct in Auckland city centre opened for the first time on Thursday June 11, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern officially opening the site

