Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return.

The EU has named 14 countries whose citizens are deemed "safe" to be let in from tomorrow.

Along with New Zealand on the current Covid-19 safe list are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The United States, Brazil and China are excluded, though the EU is ready to add China if its government offers a reciprocal travel deal for EU citizens.

For now New Zealand is not allowing in international visitors as it continues fixing problems with the quarantine and managed isolation facilities, and Peter said that would not change following the EU decision.

Citizens, residents and immediate families and some essential workers are allowed to enter.

"We're not changing our settings because of admittedly a very praiseworthy statement from the EU. But we're not going to compromise our country's health."

Peters said New Zealanders who went to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return.

"If you can afford to take a holiday, and given the state of our economy and the enormous international damage that Covid-19 has caused to every economy including our own, I don't think it's too much to expect you to pay for your own quarantine when you get back."

The Government was working through this, he said. "I would think this is bound to succeed in terms of a fair request".