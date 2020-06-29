Fire crews have contained a blaze that ripped through a restaurant on Auckland's North Shore.
Emergency services were called to the El Greco Greek-Italian restaurant, in Campbell's Bay,
Authorities said it was "well involved" in fire when they arrived about 9.30pm.
A northern fire communications spokesman said the blaze was confined to the first floor.
It is not known whether anyone was inside at the time, but there was no reports of injuries.
A fire investigator has been at the scene overnight, but the cause of the blaze is yet to be confirmed.