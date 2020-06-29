Fire crews have contained a blaze that ripped through a restaurant on Auckland's North Shore.

Emergency services were called to the El Greco Greek-Italian restaurant, in Campbell's Bay,

Authorities said it was "well involved" in fire when they arrived about 9.30pm.

READ MORE:
Serious fire at Dominion Rd, Mt Roskill restaurant
Woodley's Restaurant in Darfield, Canterbury, burns to the ground
Blaze at Malaysian restaurant Selera in Newmarket contained
Top Auckland restaurant temporarily closes after overnight fire

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A northern fire communications spokesman said the blaze was confined to the first floor.

Firefighters at the blaze at the El Greco restaurant in Campbell's Bay, North Shore, last night. Photo / John Auckram
Firefighters at the blaze at the El Greco restaurant in Campbell's Bay, North Shore, last night. Photo / John Auckram

It is not known whether anyone was inside at the time, but there was no reports of injuries.

A fire investigator has been at the scene overnight, but the cause of the blaze is yet to be confirmed.