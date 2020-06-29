German tourist Nicolas Lichtbringer is the latest victim of thieves after the disappearance of his kitted-out van from Marine Parade in Napier.

On a 12-month working holiday, the 29-year-old from Kempten, near Munich, had parked his white 2001 Mazda Bongo (Reg No EFE598) against the former median strip in the parking lane outside the Art House Backpackers Hostel on Saturday.

Thieves smashed a window to gain entry overnight, leaving him without the van in which he has travelled much of the country over recent months and which he has also needed to get to work with a scaffolding firm in Hastings.

Kitted out and ready to go...but gone. Photo / Supplied

In the van were crucial documents, including visa, passport and international drivers licence, a work helmet, tools and other items, a 25L blue and grey bag, and of course the bedding compartment he built into the van at the start of the trip.

Having arrived in Hawke's Bay last week, he had by late Monday no idea how he would get to the work the next morning.

He said he had come to Hawke's Bay after being told of the climate and "beauty" of the region, planning to stay and work until September.

He said it was a shock to discover the van missing on Sunday morning, and while there were some positive responses to a social media post later in the day the van still not been found.

Any sightings of the van should be reported immediately to police.