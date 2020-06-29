Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to make an announcement about the Government's supply of personal protective equipment.

It's understood Ardern's update at the post-Cabinet press conference will be about securing a line of supply of PPE ahead of an uptake in demand.

One of the recommendations in the Defence Force audit of border facilities was for an immediate review of the PPE requirements at managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Today director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said ahead of the audit, the Health Ministry changed its policies and now required standard surgical masks to be worn after someone left their plane until checking in to a facility.

And those doing swabbing were required to wear full PPE.

The PPE would be provided to the facilities by the Health Ministry.

Bloomfield said New Zealand had both a good stockpile and good supply line of PPE.

Bloomfield said at this point widespread use of masks in the community was not necessary.

"There is no doubt that mass masking may play a role if we get community transmission again."

While it was a potentially important tool in breaking community transmission, however, because we didn't have community transmission at the moment there was no need for this action.

"There are other more important things we should be doing at the moment but they're definitely not off the table," said Bloomfield.