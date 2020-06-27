Two men had to be rescued after jumping off a sinking jet boat in Wellington Harbour, and were lucky to have been wearing life jackets.

Constable Kyle Smith, of the Wellington Police Maritime Unit, said the unit was notified of the sinking vessel with two men on board about 12.20pm today.

"The two men managed to jump off the sinking boat and were found floating in the water one kilometre off Somes Island," Smith said.

"Thankfully both men were wearing life jackets, that helped to keep them afloat in the water, thus increasing their chances of survival."

One of the men, who was suffering from hypothermia, was rescued by police and the other by the Red Hot Marine staff who were in a nearby boat.

Both were taken to the Seaview Marina where they were treated by ambulance staff.

"One of the men agreed they would have drowned if not for the life jackets," Smith said.

The men told police that they noticed water flooding into the hull of the 5.8m jet boat as soon as they got up to speed.

But before they could call on their VHF radio and despite efforts to stem the flood, the boat started sinking.

The men were commended by Maritime Police for wearing life jackets.

Smith said the incident emphasises how important it is to be prepared when heading out on the water.

"Water safety is so important and some simple common sense checks can prevent needless tragedies," she said.

Boaties are reminded to always wear a life jacket when they are boating, jet skiing or using other craft on the water and have two forms of waterproof communication.

They should also ensure their equipment is safe and working, leave their trip intentions with someone onshore and always check the water and weather forecast.

Actions are being taken by the owner of the boat to recover it from the seabed.