He's a bonny 3.43 kilograms, looks "just like his daddy" and, oh boy, do his parents have a story to tell their wee tornado baby when he's older.

The baby son of Raylene Bishop and Toks Ngau is yet to be named, little surprise given what his parents - especially his mum - went through just hours before he was born.

Bishop, in labour, had just been put into an ambulance outside her Franklyne Rd home when a tornado struck the Ōtara and East Tamaki areas, tearing roofs off homes and businesses, about 9am today.

Auckland Bathroom Supply & Renovation Specialists, in East Tamaki, was among businesses damaged by the tornado. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ngau, 25, was inside the house with the couple's elder son, 1-year-old Sonny, when "everything started happening", he told the Herald on Saturday.

Trampolines, roof tiles, tree branches and even the family dog - don't worry, 18-year-old Butcher's ok - went flying.

So did the neighbour's shed - straight into the ambulance still parked outside.

"The tornado came …I just saw everything flying. The shed just went flying up and smashed into the ambulance.

"We just heard this big smash … it was buzzing, I was just buzzed out that it happened."

Raylene Bishop, pictured with her first child, Sonny. The Ōtara mum was in labour with her second child when a shed sent flying by a tornado smashed into the ambulance she was in.

Photos of the damaged ambulance, which was later towed away, showed the rear right windows smashed in by the impact.

He was worried for Bishop and their unborn son but couldn't immediately go outside, as he was looking after the couple's older son and other children also inside the house.

"[I was worried] for the little ones in the house, too. Because it sounded like the house was going to fly itself."

Neither 25-year-old Bishop, who would safely deliver the couple's son at a south Auckland birth care unit about six hours later nor the two ambulance officers were injured and the trio went back into the house to wait for another ambulance to arrive.

The damaged ambulance was later towed away. Photo / Hayden Woodward

His partner was "still in her [labour] pains" and said little - but she did reveal how close she was to the danger, Ngau said.

"She said [the shed] smashed into her side of the ambulance."

A second ambulance arrived five or 10 minutes later and Bishop, accompanied by Ngau's mother Vaine Tapora, was taken first to Middlemore Hospital and later to a birth care unit.

About 3pm, the couple's little boy arrived safely.

Holding her newest grandson in her arms, Tapora shared that he was healthy and handsome.

"He looks just like his daddy … he's looking at me, I'm sure he's telling me, 'Put that phone down and talk to me'."

Toks Ngau and Raylene Bishop have an interesting story to tell their second-born son when he's older. Photo / Supplied

Back in Franklyne Rd, Ngau was preparing to meet his little boy.

The couple had previously lost a baby to miscarriage, so he was relieved at the arrival of a healthy second son.

"I'm feeling proud. Proud that I have another baby … yeah, happy."