Wild weather is striking at Auckland after fierce winds described as a tornado by onlookers have ripped a roof of a bathroom store.

Videos posted to Facebook show an entire wall torn off from a what appeared to be the Elite Bathroomware Showroom on Allens Rd in East Tamaki.

Tornado damage at Elite Bathroomware in East Tamaki. Photo / Phillip Boughey

The incredible footage showed metal sheeting and wood strewn together with what looked like computers and office equipment.

An ambulance in which a woman was giving birth was also reportedly hit during the tornado.

Advertisement

Falling branches slammed into the ambulance that was parked in a residential driveway blowing out the windows, reporters at the scene have been told.

Fire and Emergency confirmed the area had been hit by a tornado.

A trampoline has bounced to a stop in front Victoria Dairy on Carruth Rd in Papatoetoe. Photo / Emma Lunny

Fire and Emergency shift manager Craig Dally said 10 fire trucks had been sent to the area and were assessing the damage.

Dally said there were reports of major structural damage to other industrial buildings.

A few roofs had also been ripped off houses so crews were going through the area, assessing the damage and assisting the public.

There were no reports of injuries.

Phillip Boughey was enjoying his morning at home when he opened his curtains and saw the tornado about 1km away.

He grabbed his iPhone and raced off to film it.

Advertisement

From a distance, he could see the tornado picking up and tossing debris.

Once he got to the scene, on Allens Rd, several buildings had been damaged.

People were inside Elite Bathroomware when the tornado hit, he said.

"They've got quite a few staff in now and electricians making sure the wires are safe," he said.

Victoria Dairy came in for a close call after a trampoline flew into a nearby power pole. Photo / Emma Lunny

The Electric Motor Group building next door had also been damaged.

"There are parts of roofs sitting entangled in fences," Boughey said.

Trees had been brought down and buildings damaged about 500m away in Arwin Place also, he said.

Witnesses also reported seeing trampolines flung on top of power poles.