The men who killed a King Cobras gang member have been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Alistair Cochrane and Daniel French faced a raft of charges - on top of the murder of Luke Riddell, also known as Luke Sears.
Cochrane was given a minimum non-parole period of 11 years plus one year for drug-related charges to be served concurrently.
French was given a minimum non-parole period of 10 years plus seven years and two months to be served concurrently in relation to drugs and firearms.
The sentence was met with tears, dissent and mildly abusive words from parts of the packed public gallery - with one woman walking out, swearing as she left.
The men appeared with Tereina Sullivan, who has been sentenced to two years and six months of imprisonment after perverting the course of justice, among other charges.