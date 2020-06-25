Guests at an Auckland hotel were put under lockdown for about two hours as a person who had tested positive for Covid-19 was reportedly being moved.



People staying at the Novotel Ellerslie were confined in their rooms between about 7.30pm and 9.30pm yesterday after staff announced a guest had tested positive for the virus.

A guest told the Herald last night that an announcement was made over the in-room PA system confirming that someone had tested positive and had been moved to a quarantine area.

"We were told to stay in our rooms while they cleaned the common areas."

Another guest staying at the hotel said this morning that guests in managed isolation - including himself - were allowed back out of their rooms from about 9.30pm yesterday.

He said they were told common areas downstairs, including the reception, were cleaned and it is understood the person who tested positive was moved to a separate area.

It was not known whether the affected guest had been moved to an area in the hotel still, or completely off site.

"It was all good this morning. I went down for a smoke and people [in managed isolation] were going for a walk and things," he said.

As of yesterday, there are now 13 active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand; after two more confirmed cases were announced yesterday afternoon.

All of those cases are related to people who have recently arrived from overseas and no one is in hospital.

A total of 22 people in New Zealand have died from the virus.

