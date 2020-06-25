Northland Police have this morning arrested a 19-year-old man following a firearms incident in Moerewa last Saturday.

The man was located at an address in Kawakawa early this morning and was arrested with the assistance of the armed offenders squad after police received a tip from a member of the public.

"We want to extend our thanks to our Moerewa and Kawakawa communities for assisting police, providing us with information and tolerating our increased armed presence," Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu said.

"I also want to acknowledge the efforts of our staff who have worked tirelessly over the past week to hold this offender to account.

Advertisement

"We hope this morning's arrest will provide some reassurance to these communities who I know do not stand for behaviour which continues to put them at risk and harm."

The man will be appearing in the Kaikohe District Court today where he will face a number of charges relating to multiple alleged incidents over the past month.

READ MORE:

• Northland gang members hand over firearms in gun buyback amnesty

• Gun Buyback: Northlanders hand over 495 firearms

• Northland police raids: Gang members arrested, firearms found in methamphetamine op

• Person seriously injured after firearms incident in Northland

His charges include wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, threatening to kill, commission of a crime with a firearm, assault with a weapon, injuring with intent, unlawful possession of firearms, escaping police custody, failing to stop for police and burglary.

Police had conducted extensive search since Saturday's incident which left one person with critical injuries.

Moerewa Primary School was put into temporary lock on Wednesday as police searched nearby properties and consequently remained closed for the remainder of the week to reduce stress to pupils and staff.

Police did not confirm the name of the 19-year-old.