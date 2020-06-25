After Health Minister David Clark laid the blame for the border blunder on director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Kiwis reacted with outrage.

In an effort to show Bloomfield that they did not stand with Clark on his views, a fundraiser was set up to send "blooms for Bloomfield".

A Kiwi wanted to send Bloomfield some flowers - then things escalated rather quickly. Photo / Getty Images

It all started when a Kiwi wanted to do something nice for Bloomfield and send him some flowers.

The Twitter user shared her bank details and her plan on Twitter this morning and invited others to chip in, if they felt like it.

More than $1800 was raised, in less than six hours, with the intention of sending Dr Bloomfield some flowers and cupcakes as a thank you for the work he has been doing.

Photo / Twitter

However, the money will instead all go to charity.

So here is the plan. Florist is Four Seasons, they do a BIG BUNCH and then a small matching bouquet so in theory Dr Ashley Bloomfield can keep the large bunch at work and take home the small or whatever suits him.



Any excess $$$ will go to a Charity he has previously identified. https://t.co/PWC7VCUe0Y — Level One Foxy (@FoxyLustyGrover) June 24, 2020

The kind gesture wasn't without controversy, with many people on Twitter saying there were more noble ways to spend money and that Bloomfield is simply doing the job he gets paid to do.

Others argued that a kind gesture is always a positive thing and this was an example of that.

The director general of health today said he hasn't received any flowers and would "love if people have money they wish to put to a good cause, then they donate it to a local charity".

Never in a million years did I think so many would give $, nor did I think it would become such an issue as to be raised the Dr Ashley Bloomfield's Presser but here we are...



I accordance with The DG's wishes the funds raised will be donated, I've selected The Aunties & Shakti. — Level One Foxy (@FoxyLustyGrover) June 25, 2020

The Aunties and Shakti will receive the entirety of the money raised.