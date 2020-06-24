Police have raided several properties in a major sting against a criminal syndicate allegedly involved in providing money-laundering services for the Comanchero motorcycle gang.

Three men have been arrested at properties across the Auckland region, with more than $650,000 worth of assets restrained by police as part of Operation Rider.

The arrests comprise a patched member of the Comanchero motorcycle gang, an associate of the gang and a motor-vehicle dealer.

All three, aged 35, 36 and 37, are facing charges in the Auckland District Court relating to money laundering and participating in an organised crime group.

Five high-value luxury vehicles were seized by police today, including BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz motor vehicles.

One of the Mercedes vehicles is a rare limited-edition G-Class wagon, worth more than $250,000.

Detective Inspector Julian Rinckes said Operation Rider involved staff from the National Organised Crime Group and Northern Asset Recovery Unit.

"This operation began in late 2019 and looked into the alleged money-laundering operations of the Comanchero motorcycle gang following on from Operation Nova," Rinckes said.

Five high-value luxury vehicles were seized by police today, including a rare Mercedes Benz limited-edition G-Class wagon. Photo / NZ Police

It will be alleged that one of those charged has assisted this group with their professional skills to conceal their proceeds of crime, he said.

"Those offering their professional services to organised criminal groups remain on notice that they are not immune to being held to account for their offending.

"Their involvement in illegal activity is coming to our attention and police will continue to hold those involved in this sort of offending to account.

"Money laundering is not a victimless crime.

"By enabling organised crime groups to conceal the profits of their illegal activities, it is continuing a cycle of harm imposed on vulnerable communities that are preyed on by these groups."

Police say the value of these assets is a clear indication of the proceeds that crime groups like the Comancheros generate and have at their disposal.

Since 2019, police have restrained over $5 million in assets from this group.

Police inquiries are continuing and further arrests or charges cannot be ruled out at this time.