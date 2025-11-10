“While the scenes and reports incite grave concern for safety and a deep regard for our emergency services, like other Tūwharetoa uri [descendants], I can’t help but wonder if this is a reminder from the late Tā Tumu that the maunga and surrounding Tūwharetoa lands must be returned.

Rural firefighters prepare for the third day of fighting the fire in Tongariro National Park. Photo / Mike Scott

“It was gifted in good faith. It’s time to give it back.”

Ngāti Tūwharetoa paramount chief Tā (Sir) Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII died in September after a period of illness.

He chaired the Māori Heritage Council, held a myriad of leadership roles and was a key figure in heritage and environmental protection, both nationally and internationally.

Te Heuheu was respected across iwi and government circles for his calm authority and his dedication to kaitiakitanga (guardianship), particularly the protection of Tongariro, the sacred mountain first gifted to the Crown by his ancestor Horonuku Te Heuheu Tūkino IV in the 1880s.

Kaipara shared the statement along with videos of the fire’s destruction and a video of her standing on the road, pointing out the unnatural orange hue in the sky.

The post was also shared on Te Pāti Māori’s official Instagram page.

Kaipara also shared a post regarding a wildfire on Mauna Kea in Hawai’i, with the caption explaining it was too much of a coincidence for the fires to start on the same day.

Local reporting in Hawai’i said locals have been trying to block the installation of a 30m telescope on the sacred site for many years. In 2019, the site attracted thousands of protesters, who halted construction.

Local group Kū Kiaʻi Mauna claims the telescope would desecrate their “sacred land”.

Kaipara commented on the post and reshared it to her own account, agreeing with the sentiment proposed.

She was unavailable to comment when approached by the Herald.