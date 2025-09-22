Advertisement
Home / Kahu

Tūwharetoa mourns death of paramount chief Sir Tumu Te Heuheu

Mani Dunlop
Whakaata Māori·
3 mins to read

Te Ariki Dr Tumu Te Heuheu, Parliament, Wellington New Zealand, Wednesday, June 25, 2008. Credit:NZPA / Ross Setford

Ngāti Tūwharetoa are in mourning following the death of their paramount chief, Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII, who passed away overnight in hospital after a period of illness.

Born on 22 August 1941, Sir Tumu recently marked his 84th birthday.

He succeeded his father, Sir Hepi Hoani Te Heuheu

