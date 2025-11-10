Police are seaching for the prisoner. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

Mt Eden prisoner has been on run for four days since slipping hospital escort

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A prisoner has been on the run for four days after escaping while on a hospital escort in Auckland.

Mt Eden Corrections Facility acting general manager Edith Pattinson confirmed to RNZ a remand prisoner escaped from Corrections staff about 9am on Friday while on a hospital escort.

“Police were informed immediately and are actively searching for them,” Pattinson said.

It’s understood the prisoner had been handcuffed.