Mt Eden prisoner has been on run for four days since slipping hospital escort
RNZ
Quick Read
Save
Police are seaching for the prisoner. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon
A prisoner has been on the run for four days after escaping while on a hospital escort in Auckland.
Mt Eden Corrections Facility acting general manager Edith Pattinson confirmed to RNZ a remand prisoner escaped from Corrections staff about 9am on
Friday while on a hospital escort.
“Police were informed immediately and are actively searching for them,” Pattinson said.
It’s understood the prisoner had been handcuffed.