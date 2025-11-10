The Labour Party will campaign “vigorously” to win back the Māori seats, with leader Chris Hipkins expressing no concern if that means Te Pāti Māori is destroyed and out of Parliament after next year’s general election.
One of his most senior MPs, Willie Jackson, said he’s “absolutely” comfortable if Labour’sefforts result in no representation for Te Pāti Māori, arguing “that’s what the game is” and “they try take us out, we try take them out” [sic].
But despite the criticisms by Labour of Te Pāti Māori, which is currently engulfed in a civil war and yesterday announced the expulsion of two MPs amid claims of breaches of the party’s constitution, Hipkins wouldn’t rule out working with Te Pāti Māori should the parties have the numbers to form a Government.
“Lots can change in a year. We will make our decisions and they’ll be principled decisions and we’ll set them out closer to the election,” Hipkins said.
Te Pāti Māori needs those seats to have representation in Parliament, as it received less than 5% of the party vote in the 2023 election. Most recent polls have shown it remains under 5%.
That means if Labour was to win each of the Māori seats, it would have the effect of forcing Te Pāti Māori out of Parliament.
That’s what happened in 2017, when Labour ran a strategy of not putting its Māori seat candidates on the party list, requiring voters to elect them in the electorates for them to make it into Parliament.
The difference is that Te Pāti Māori – known as the Māori Party at that point – had given National confidence and supply support through the fifth National Government. It’s now far further to the left and is seen as a potential supporter of a future Labour-led Government.
Asked by the Herald whether he was comfortable with Te Pāti Māori having no representation in Parliament, Hipkins responded: “They’re doing a pretty good job of that for themselves at the moment.”
He said the main feedback he had received from Māori voters was that “they want to ensure that there’s a change of Government at the next election”.
“My message to them is if you want a change of Government at the next election, then vote Labour ... I want Labour’s share of the vote to be as large as possible. I want to win as many seats as possible and that includes winning all of the Māori electorates.”
Hipkins was also asked what value he thought Te Pāti Māori brought to Parliament.
“At the moment, they are more focused on themselves than focused on tackling the issues facing New Zealand. They’re not bringing a lot to the debate at the moment,” he replied.
Jackson, Labour’s most senior Māori MP, had no issue if Te Pāti Māori is out of Parliament and said he doesn’t know what value the party brings.
“The reality is [Labour’s] got a real opportunity. At the same time, I don’t take any joy in what is happening. All parties go through these internals. Disappointing for them, disappointing for a lot of our people.
“It’s their business. We have to concentrate on getting ourselves organised and we will.”
