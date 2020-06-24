Kiwis in quarantine in Rotorua's Ibis Hotel have been put into lockdown.

A Rotorua man who has been living overseas for over two years has returned home to New Zealand and is currently in lockdown in the Ibis Hotel quarantine facility.

The man, who did not want to be named, said he was outside when they were told, around 11.30am, that they were going into lockdown.

"We got told by army personnel that we all need to start heading back to our rooms and stay to our rooms."

He said the officers were wearing masks, which they had not done previously.

"It brought back the bus journey memories ... it reminded us of uncertainty."

Rotorua became the new base for quarantine at the weekend after Auckland reached capacity with 232 people taken to Rotorua by bus from Auckland Airport.

The returning travellers were all tested at the Ibis Hotel yesterday.

The man told the Rotorua Daily Post he had contacted reception and spoken to one of the army personnel who were in the hallway to ask what was happening.

He said they both said they had not been given any information on the reasons behind the lockdown.

A woman at the hotel, who did not want to be named, had received a notice about the lockdown and was a "bit stressed now".

She had flown to London in January with the intention of finding work and returned on Saturday.

She and others were shocked after being told to fill the buses which took them to Rotorua - which none of them were told about.

"Being in isolation for three months, there wasn't really a chance of me getting Covid, but being on that bus was the highest chance I've had in a long time of catching it."

She said she spoke with others at the facility and said "everyone's feeling very anxious now".

Travellers are tested after three days and just before leaving unless showing symptoms of coronavirus.

She, and others, were tested in the carpark yesterday.

The woman said up until this morning, guests were allowed to leave their room and exercise in a cordoned-off carpark.

They were now not allowed to leave their rooms.

The Kiwis in quarantine were given the lockdown notice around 11.30am. Photo / Supplied

The notice given to the hotel occupants is labelled 'lockdown procedure'.

"You are required to stay in your room until further notice," the notice said.

It is not yet clear if the Sudima Hotel, which is also being used for managed isolation, has also been placed into lockdown.

A resident at the Ibis Rotorua, Nick Soper, said guests were in the dark for the reason behind this morning's lockdown.

"I don't know anything about it. Do you know?" asked the isolating UK-based traveller.

"I got a little notice this morning and when I called reception the woman who answered the phone said she didn't know anything more than I did."

Soper, who is back in New Zealand ahead of his father's funeral next month, said he had been tested yesterday and was awaiting results.

Because of his circumstances he had stayed in his room for the most part, only venturing out for a covid test, daily temperature screening and meetings with officials.

He said he had watched people exercise outdoors, with everyone appearing to respect social distancing.

At this early stage he wasn't too concerned if a person had tested positive.

"To be honest, if it's a case it's prudent. It would be more problematic if it was on day 12."

He was now awaiting further information about the lockdown.