Thirty-eight new cops graduating today will honour slain police officer Constable Matthew Hunt by wearing huia pins.

Those graduating include a former Shortland Street actress and a grandfather who has decided to shake up his career after working for 30 years in communications and IT.

The pin is a stylised huia tail feather with the police chevron, which symbolises the loss of someone special to police.

Yesterday, Parliament also paid tribute to Hunt, with National police spokesman Mark Mitchell, who knows his family, sharing messages from others who knew him.

Hunt's mother, Diane, said everyone knew her son to be a "selfless man of huge integrity" and gave her words to Mitchell to read in Parliament.

"He loved serving the community, he loved serving his community and protecting his fellow New Zealanders.

"My heart is crying out that this was so unnecessary and tragic ... My beautiful boy, 28 years young, will never have another birthday."

Hunt graduated from AUT University with a degree in criminology and joined the police force in 2017 after working as a case manager at Corrections, where he helped guide people through the justice sector.

Like their police colleagues across the country, the 38 graduates today have deeply felt the loss of Hunt.

But their spirits are still bright looking ahead to their future careers.

One of those graduating is Constable Tabitha Avery, who joins the police following an eight-year stint as an actress on Shortland Street.

She has also been a pro-wrestler for 20 years.

"I love super heroes. To me they represent helping people and giving people hope, and to me this is what Police is about."

Avery first considered joining Police when she was sent to audition for a New Cops commercial and one of the questions on the script was "could you do it?".

Avery decided she could.

A graduation ceremony is being held this afternoon at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua where Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Police Minister Stuart Nash will be present.

A quarter of the wing has a degree, while several others have a trade or higher learning qualifications.

Another graduate, Constable Gareth Williams, who is a grandfather, is switching up his career after working 30 years for IT and communications companies.

He has also been a Coastguard volunteer, which is when he started to think about joining Police.

"The seed of community service was planted, but it was when my eldest daughter - an Authorised Officer who wants to become a police officer - took me along to a recruitment evening that becoming a police officer seemed to be the perfect fit."

The top student in the wing is Constable Kirsten Craig, whose father, retired police officer Chris Craig, was her inspiration to join police.

"I have tremendous respect for my father and his 25 years of Police service. As a child, I wanted to be just like him - his commitment to the safety and development of our community is second to none."