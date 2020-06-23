One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on SH2 near Wairoa this morning.

Police are investigating the accident which was reported shortly before 12.30am.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said a male in his 30s is in a critical condition and a female in her 20s is in a stable condition.

A police spokeswoman said the two injured people were travelling in the same vehicle and one vehicle was located at the scene of the crash.

Traffic management is in place while police examine the scene.

Police are keen to talk to motorists who drove between Waiora and Nuhaka early today and witnessed the collision or saw anything of interest.

Contact 105 and quote event number P042681421.

