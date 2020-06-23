Emergency services have freed a person trapped inside their vehicle, which had rolled over a bank into mudflats in Auckland's Point Chevalier.

A witness said eight police cars, three fire trucks and a rescue helicopter were at the scene.

It's understood the car went off the near 20m drop at the end of the road and ended up 30m out into the mudflats.

Police were alerted to the incident on Wright Road around 8.15pm.

A spokesperson said the person had critical injuries.

Fire and emergency New Zealand shift manager Carrin Larken said the trapped person had been freed from the smashed car and was receiving medical attention.

They have been taken to hospital, a police spokeswoman said.