The Government is stepping up testing of border workers, those who work in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, and air and maritime crew, Health Minister David Clark says.

"Priority for testing will be given to those who are most likely to have been exposed to Covid-19, which is our border and airline staff and those arriving back in New Zealand," Clair says.



Those workers include:



• Border workers in customs, biosecurity, immigration and aviation security at airports, and the people who clean at international airports or maritime ports in areas/conveniences visited by international arrivals.

• Staff who work in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, including those who drive people entering the country from the airport to the facilities.

• International air and maritime crew.

Under a new testing strategy, priority for testing would be given to those who are most likely to have been exposed to Covid-19.

"We took swift action at the start of the outbreak to bolster our testing and our programme has served us well to date.

"With over 340,000 tests done to date, we have the highest rate of tests 'per confirmed Covid-19 case' in the world," David Clark said.



"The greatest risk for us now is the thousands of New Zealanders coming back from global hotspots so our testing strategy will focus on our border."

The Ministry of Health was already testing people in managed isolation and quarantine facilities at days three and 12, and a negative result was now required for the day-12 test before people are allowed to leave their quarantine facility.

Health Minister David Clark has revealed how the Government will track down Covid-19 cases in the community. Photo / Mark Mitchell