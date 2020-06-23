The Ministry of Social Development's Thames office has been in lockdown for almost four hours after an incident this morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed police are looking for a person after receiving a report of person making verbal threats at the centre at 11.50am this morning.

A sign on the Pollen St centre's door reads "Lockdown in place due to a security incident".

Police said the workplace chose to stay in voluntary lockdown.

Ministry of Social Development Waikato regional commissioner Te Rehia Papesch confirmed the service centre was in lockdown.

"The safety of our clients and staff is top priority," she said.

She was unable to comment further because it was a police matter.