Somehow they all survived.

A CCTV camera has captured a shocking collision which saw the passenger of one vehicle crash through the windscreen.

In the aftermath, the man, who was wearing a hi-vis vest and was a passenger in a van, calmly steps out of the windshield while the other vehicle is at a standstill and sporting a scrunched-up front. Debris litters the road.

The dramatic crash in Weymouth was captured in what appears to be home security footage and then uploaded to YouTube on Sunday.

Advertisement

A white car is seen travelling down the wrong side of the road before it smashes into a van coming from the left at an intersection.

A CCTV camera captured the shocking collision.

Seconds later, a person wearing an orange hi-vis jacket - a passenger in the van - is seen stepping out of the windshield and onto the footpath.

READ MORE:

• Lockdown pursuit: Police dog handler one of three seriously injured in South Auckland crash

• Motorcyclist killed in crash was deportee, gang member

• Two people die in crashes in Auckland and Whāngārei

• Father of eight dies in Auckland motorcycle crash, givealittle page set up

Authorities confirmed the crash happened just before 5.30pm that day at the intersection of Greers Rd and Weymouth Rd in Weymouth, South Auckland.

A St John spokeswoman said they received a report of a car crash at 5.20pm. Two ambulances and a rapid response unit were called to the scene as a result.

"Three patients were treated at the scene. Two of those patients were transported to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries."

It is not yet known whether any charges have been laid in relation to the crash.

Comment has been sought from police.

Advertisement