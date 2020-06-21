A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body near the Desert Road.
Police investigating the murder of Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, have charged a fifth person.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear in Waitakere District Court this afternoon.
Read More
- 'Grave fears' tip-off leads to human remains found buried off Desert Road near Rangipo - NZ Herald
- Human remains found near Desert Rd taken to Auckland for post mortem - NZ Herald
- Desert Road human remains: Man was never reported missing, police search West Auckland house - NZ Herald
- Desert Rd murder case: Man accused of being an accessory after the fact pleads not guilty - NZ Herald
A tip-off in March led police to a grisly discovery of human remains buried on the side of Rangipo Intake Rd, which is off the Desert Rd near Tongariro.
The body, which police say "had been in place for a period of time", was exhumed and an autopsy confirmed the case was officially a homicide inquiry.
Wang's family believed he had travelled overseas in 2017 and he was not reported as missing in New Zealand.
Police had been in contact with his family in New Zealand and in China to make sure he did not leave the country under a different identity.
An examination of an Auckland apartment was also conducted over a two-week period in late April as part of the probe. It was the second Auckland property to be searched as part of the investigation.
in April, the Herald revealed police and ESR scientists were combing a property in Massey, West Auckland, looking for evidence about the death.