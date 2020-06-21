Upset about the weather? Spare a thought for the city that got just six minutes of sunshine in one week.

Much of Wellington got lashings of rain last week - resulting in heavy rain warnings, surface flooding on roads and slips in some parts of the city.

The capital's dreary situation last week has only just been fully realised.

The MetService this morning posted a photo of a beautiful sunrise in Wellington on its social media sites.

Good morning. After a week of dreary weather in #Wellington we are finally going to get more than a few minutes of sunshine today. There have been just 6 minutes of sunshine recorded at Kelburn during the past week! https://t.co/SIxjFFiwuQ ^PL pic.twitter.com/uogf4bwZ0N — MetService (@MetService) June 21, 2020

"Good morning. After a week of dreary weather in Wellington, we are finally going to get more than a few minutes of sunshine today.

"There have been just 6 minutes of sunshine recorded at Kelburn during the past week."

Sunshine after the rain

It comes after surface flooding was reported in low-lying parts of Wellington late last week, in areas including Kelburn, Miramar and the city business district including Lambton Quay and Courtenay Place.

Up to 20mm of rainfall fell over Wellington last Wednesday, while nearly 60mm of rain fell over the capital in the 24 hours to midnight on Saturday.

Those in Wellington today are in for a fine day - save for some cloudy periods - and southerly winds. A temperature high of 15C and overnight low of 9C is on the cards.

Tomorrow is an even better day to be in the capital, with another fine day with light winds forecast.