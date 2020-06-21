An 11-year-old boy last seen yesterday afternoon, in Bulls, has been found safe and well.

Police confirmed just after 8.30am that the youngster had been found after earlier making a public appeal for any sightings of him.

He was reported missing after not returning home yesterday.

It is understood members of the public joined the boy's family members and authorities to help search for him yesterday and overnight.

