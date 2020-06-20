Underneath the New Zealand and New Zealand Police flags flying at half mast outside Henderson police station in west Auckland are flowers, candles, letters, cards, and even a sign from a traffic work site reading "Thank you".

Streams of mourners are paying their respects by stopping outside the police station and leaving flowers and messages of support. Every few minutes a new car parks in the car park and its occupants place flowers or messages of support.

Several serving police officers have paused outside the station to view the display.

One woman said she was really sad about the young man's death and her heart was with the family and his colleagues.

"We're thinking of them," she said.

"Just because there's Covid in the world and all that, I don't want the family and the police to think we don't care about them. It's [Covid-19] isn't the only sadness in the world."

The woman wasn't amazed to see so many other had been out to pay their respects - it shows the love New Zealanders share for others.

The public have left the family and coworkers of Constable Matthew Hunt messages of love and support.

"I am a parent and I have shared tears for both you and your son and his coworkers," one letter said.

"Your loss, your pain and suffering, your total devastation is New Zealand's loss and devastation. In all our thoughts."

Many of the letters thanked police for the work they did in the community for keeping people safe.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You made the ultimate sacrifice," another letter said.