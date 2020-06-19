A number of schools in West Auckland have been placed into lockdown after two police officers were shot in Massey.

One of those officers has died.

A member of the public was hit and injured by a vehicle after police performed a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive in Massey. Shots were fired and two police officers were hit.

One person is in a critical condition. Another suffered serious injuries while the third is said to have moderate injuries.

Massey High School advised parents that it was in lockdown "due to police activity in the Massey area, adding that "everyone is safe at school".

Massey Primary School principal Bruce Barnes advised via Facebook that the school was in "full lockdown" and "all students are safe in their classrooms".

Lincoln Heights school has also advised that they are in lockdown.

Jolly Stars Early Learning Centre on Reynella Drive told the Herald that they had followed police advice and gone into lockdown and all children and staff were safe.

A staff member told the Herald that they first became aware of the incident when they heard sirens but the children were unaware of what was going on.

A staff member from Massey Playcentre told the Herald they were in lockdown and that all staff and children were safe and inside the building.

A staff member from Feathers Early Learning Centre on Lincoln Park Ave told the Herald that they received advice from the Ministry of Education to lock down but had not heard from police.

They said all the children and staff were well and that the children were "pretty resilient" and watching a movie on the iPad to occupy themselves.

Some parents who arrived at Feathers during the incident have remained there with their children.

Police advise that no arrests have been made and told all members of the public to avoid the Massey area, in particular the areas around Don Buck Rd, Waimumu Rd, Hewlett Rd and Triangle Rd.

Terrified witness describes seeing officer on ground

Elaine Taniela, who lives near Reynella Drive, was at home when she heard three distinctive sounds she now believes were gunshots.

"My dad was outside and heard them as well."

Taniela said her father's friend, who had been coming over to their house at the time, described harrowing scenes as he drove down Reynella Drive heading towards Triangle Rd.

"He was shaking telling us," she said.

"As he neared the first roundabout [near Gallony Ave] he saw a cop on the ground.

"He said it looked like he was having a seizure. He was shaking."

Taniela said her father's friend immediately stopped his car and tried to get out of the car.

"He wanted to help the cop. But the neighbours and another cop yelled out to him - telling to carry on driving."

As the man then got back into his car and drove off, he saw a second police officer "hunched over" another person he believed was also a police officer.