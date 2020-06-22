Department of Conservation Director-General Lou Sanson has had a lesson in the limitations of electric vehicles.

On a recent trip from Wellington to New Plymouth, he was twice forced to seek help at remote farmhouses in the middle of the night after running out of battery power.

Sanson announced a new electric car policy for his 2500-strong department in October last year to reduce direct carbon emissions.

Keen to set an example, he borrowed a pool car, a fully electric Hyundai Iconic, for a staff meeting in Taranaki earlier this year.

Advertisement

He left Wellington in mid-afternoon and all went well until Wanganui, where he recharged the battery for 30 minutes at Pak'n Save, the vehicle having only a range of 200km.

Ninety kilometres further on at Hawera he was making good time and stopped for an ice cream.

But instead of taking a right turn to Stratford, he headed straight ahead to Opunake on State Highway 45.

Department of Conservation Director-General Lou Sanson. Photo / Supplied

By the time he realised his mistake, he saw his best option was to go cross country to the nearest charging station at Stratford and recharge there.

On an unfamiliar windy road on a dark, cold night, 20 kms short of Stratford, Sanson found he was not going to make it.

He spotted a farmhouse with lights on in the otherwise deserted countryside, turned up the drive and knocked on the door.

It was 10.30pm but the farmer, intrigued to have the head of DoC suddenly appear, was hospitable. He plugged the car into the mains and entertained Sanson past midnight with videos of Isle of Man motorcycle races.

With the small power boost, after a couple of hours Sanson felt he had enough to make it to Stratford.

Advertisement

Besides, he did not want to outstay his welcome.

He drove back on to the pitch black highway on a frigid night and put the heater on to clear the windscreen. But that was enough to drain what little charge there was and Sanson knew he had to urgently find another Good Samaritan.

After several kilometres he spotted another light and at 1am knocked on another stranger's door.

This time the farmer was asleep on his couch but again Sanson was invited in for some country hospitality.

His host, an ardent Predator Free supporter, was even more enthusiastic when he discovered who his late night visitor was.

After an animated chat about stoats and rats and possums, Sanson was on his way again.

This time he had just enough charge to make it to Stratford and managed to find a charging station.

But, sure enough, he had the wrong fitting, so admitted defeat and spent the rest of an uncomfortable night asleep in the car.

He eventually made it to New Plymouth later that day to tell his cautionary tale.

"We remain committed to an electric vehicle policy but it pays to check your map," Sanson said.