A Tokoroa house has been engulfed in flames with ambulance crews treating two children at the scene.

Crews were called to a well-involved house fire on Tarapunga Pl about 6.40pm yesterday, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

Ambulance crews treated two children who had been in the house for smoke inhalation, she said.

Firefighters from Tokoroa battled the blaze for more than two hours before leaving the scene.

She said it did not appear any surrounding properties had been at any risk.