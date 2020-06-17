

The number of people on unemployment benefits in Hawke's Bay has gone up 23 per cent since January.

More than 7000 people in Hawke's Bay received Jobseeker Support benefits in the week New Zealand returned to alert level 1, according to the Ministry of Social Development's latest data.

The Income Support and Wage Subsidy Weekly Update report revealed that a total of 7169 people (6.8 per cent) received the benefits in Hawke's Bay in the week to June 5 – up from 5796 (5.5 per cent) pre-lockdown (January 3, 2020).

The region with the highest percentage increase was Northland, which increased 2.2 percentage points, compared with 1.3 per cent in Hawke's Bay.

In New Zealand, a total of 190,607 received Jobseeker Support in the same time period, compared with 146,738 at the start of the year, equalling 6.3 per cent of the estimated working-age population.

This is made up of 125,023 receiving Work Ready payments and a further 65,584 of Health Condition and Disability.

A total of 8285 people received the benefits on the East Coast of the North Island prior to lockdown (January 3) out of an estimated 125,510 of people of working age in the region.