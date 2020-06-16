One person appears to be seriously injured after a collision with a train in Matamata.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hinuera Rd around 9.11pm Tuesday.

"Initial indications suggest the person is seriously injured," a police statement said.

Hinuera Rd is closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile a serious crash in Greymouth has limited the road to one lane.

Emergency services are at the scene of the accident along Seven Mile Rd in Rapahoe.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 7.20pm Tuesday.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.


