Two men have been arrested after a dramatic police chase in a busy Newmarket street.

A witness told the Herald the drama began shortly before 5.30pm, when a blue hatchback vehicle screamed down Gilles Avenue.

"They either went up the kerb or hit the crossing, the car became airborne and spun around when it landed.

"Two guys jumped out and split up when the car stopped."

At least two police vehicles, including a dog unit arrived shortly after, as a police chopper circled overhead.

Police apprehended one of the two outside Domino's Pizza along Crowhurst St, the witness said.

The other man headed towards a local store before fleeing down Seccombes Rd, where he was arrested.

Another witness locked her car in fear while the two were on the loose, she said.

Two men fled from the smashed car after the crash as police pursued.

Footage of the incident obtained by the Herald shows the front of the crunched car after the accident on the busy arterial road.

The area, usually swarming with school children from the nearby Auckland Grammar School, was luckily empty at the time, she said.

"Hundreds of school kids are around here every day, it's lucky this didn't happen earlier"

Police have been contacted for comment.

