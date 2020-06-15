June in the South Island is normally colder than a brass toilet seat in Antarctica but not today, with temperatures reaching the low 20s in some areas.

Kaikōura Airport is sitting at a tropical 24C right now and temperatures on the peninsula are sitting around 20C, according to MetService.

However, the increase in temperature is just a lull in a week of wild winter weather, which returns tomorrow.

The unseasonably warm start to many parts of the south is due to the föhn effect.

Advertisement

Known by locals as the Nor'wester, the föhn effect is a warm, dry down-slope wind that occurs in the lee side of a mountain range.

In the case of the South Island, it's a nor'wester wind blowing down off the Southern Alps from the west towards those in the east.

The size of the Southern Alps means the effect can be very pronounced, with temperatures skyrocketing in a short period of time.

Mosgiel, the "pearl of the Taieri Plain" south of Dunedin, noticed the sudden increase yesterday - from 4C to 16C in just one hour.

Above the Taieri Plain, temperatures were around 12C, with strong northerly winds. They were able to mix the warmer air to the surface, which saw the temperature rise.

The speed of the wind also shot up, increasing from a light 5km/h to a gusty 30km/h.