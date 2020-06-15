An arrest has been made during the homicide investigation into the death of Clifford Umuhuri.

The 47-year-old, a member of the Mongrel Mob gang in the eastern Bay of Plenty, was found dead on a street near the Auckland City Hospital after a shooting incident in St Johns.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said police executed two search warrants at properties on McCulloch Rd, Panmure last night.

The Armed Offenders Squad was used to enter the addresses.

A 26-year-old man at one of the addresses was arrested.

The man has been charged with the aggravated robbery of Umuhuri and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

"This investigation has continued to make good progress since Mr Umuhuri's death on 1 June and this arrest is welcome news for the inquiry team," Schmid said.

"However, this investigation is continuing and we cannot rule out further charges and arrests being made in this matter."

Schmid said scene guards were in place at one address on McCulloch Rd and at another property nearby on Bardia Rd.

Further searches will be conducted by the inquiry team at these properties today.

"Police are limited in further comment given there has been a charge laid in connection with this inquiry."