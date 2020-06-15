An off-duty police officer who slapped a 15-year-old girl while he was leading a youth programme has kept his job.

Police decided not to prosecute the man because they determined that the slap was not hard enough.

"Due to the minimal level of force and lack of injury, police decided not to prosecute the officer. He was issued with a formal written warning for common assault."

Police said the officer was sanctioned after an employment investigation over the incident, but wouldn't provide more details.

The unnamed officer worked in the central North Island.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority oversaw the police's investigation and agreed with the outcome.

Police would not confirm the date of the incident and did not respond when asked if the officer had apologised to the girl.