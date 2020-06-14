Thousands of people are gathering for Black Lives Matter rallies in Auckland and Wellington this afternoon.

The Auckland rally opened with a karakia at Aotea Square and a mihi whakatau from Graham Tipene of Ngāti Whātua, who told the crowd to "keep it peaceful".

"Our kids are here, so let's do it right and fight for what's right."

Protesters wait for the start of the Black Lives Matter rally in Aotea Square in Auckland. Photo / RNZ

Members of the Ethiopian and Somalian communities addressed the crowd on the Black Lives matter movement, along with social justice campaigner Julia Whaipooti, who talked about the use of armed police in predominantly Māori and Pasifika areas.

"For many of us this is not a new moment in time, not a hashtag on Instagram."

Emilie Rakete from People Against Prisons Aotearoa and the Arms Down movement also spoke about armed police and said the "truth is that we live on a graveyard in Aotearoa", with NZ police laying down the bodies.

"When the cops say hands up, we say arms down."

Auckland based Somali-NZ rapper Mo Muse performed a piece written in the past two weeks, saying "they love to profit off our pain".

"Tell Winston Peters he can see me in hell cos we won't be silenced."

The march is starting at Aotea Square and will end at the US consulate.

Queen Street is currently closed between Wakefield and Customs streets.

Wellington protesters will march from Civic Square to Parliament.

Close to 3000 people are marching to Parliament as Lambton Quay becomes flooded with those showing solidarity.

Traffic is being diverted away from the street as the march nears Parliament.

"The future is change, the future is us, the future is freedom," the crowd can be heard chanting.

Organisers have asked those attending to remain peaceful and refrain from offensive language.

They say the march is intended to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, and to "stand against racism locally, nationally and globally".