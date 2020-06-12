New Zealanders have pulled on extra blankets and shivered through freezing temperatures overnight, but most can expect fine weekend weather as the sun rises.

Clear skies overnight combined with a cold southerly change led to frosts from much of the Central North Island through the South Island.

Masterton was still a chilly 0C at 6am, while Christchurch was -2C and Wanaka Airport -4C.

Auckland is expecting early fog and isolated morning showers today before a mostly settled rest of the day.

Clear skies over much of the country last night (in the wake of the cold southerly change), in combination with light winds, led to a frosty start. Here are some 6am temperatures. Masterton dropped to Zero, Christchurch Airport to -2C, Timaru Airport to -3C and Wanaka to -4C. ^AB pic.twitter.com/coxyjYGBPa — MetService (@MetService) June 12, 2020

The sun is then forecast to come out to play for Sunday's first big rugby match at Eden Park since the coronavirus pandemic brought the world of sport to a complete stop.

Do not be fooled by the morning showers forecast. Weather forecaster MetService says these will clear to fine spells in time for fans going to see the Blues and the Hurricanes fight it out from 3.35pm.

The other big Super Rugby match in Dunedin between the Highlanders and Chiefs will be indoors tonight from 7.05pm.

But for those enjoying pre-game drinks, Dunedin can expect clear, fine skies but it will be chilly. The city is looking at a high of 11C tonight, an overnight low of 5C and a fine day and high of 11C again tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Northland can expect a mix of sun and cloud, while the Waikato and Bay Of Plenty are likely to get periods of rain and easterly winds, forecaster WeatherWatch says.

MetService expects Whangārei to hit a high of 17C with evening showers today and 16C tomorrow.

Hamilton is set for a high of 15C after morning cloud today and a fine start to Sunday with a high of 13C.

Possible light rain and a high of 15C are forecast in Tauranga before a fine day and 14C on Sunday.

After an overnight low of 2C in Rotorua, the adventure destination is likely to get light rain and a high of 13C, before a fine day and 12C tomorrow.

Wellington is looking at cloudy periods and isolated showers rising to 11C. Sunday clears up after morning frosts to a high of 12C.

Most of the South Island will be bathed in winter sunshine. Christchurch is set for a fine day and high of 11C before dipping to an overnight low of -1C and then up to 11C again tomorrow.

Queenstown has a fine day and high of 8C today before an overnight low of 2C and high of 11C tomorrow.

Waikato and Bay Of Plenty will have periods of rain. Northland will have a mix of sun and cloud with easterly winds.