The Government has announced a suite of major changes to New Zealand's immigration rules which ministers say will help New Zealand families reunite, without increasing the risk of Covid-19.

The requirement for partners and dependants of New Zealand citizens and residents to travel together to return home has been removed.

And the Government has announced it will introduce short term and long term criteria for Other Essential Workers requests.

This means exemptions will be granted for two syndicate teams who will challenge Emirates Team New Zealand for the 36th America's Cup.

The US Challenger, team American Magic, will bring a total of 102 workers, along with 104 family members, to New Zealand, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said.

He added that INEOS Team UK – the other team granted an exemption – would bring in a total of 86 workers and 128 family members and one nanny.

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford announced new travel measures. Photo / Mark Tantrum

The syndicates are expected to be in New Zealand for up to ten months.

"The Government and Auckland Council have made significant commitments and investments in building infrastructure for the event," he said.

"The America's Cup would not be able to go ahead unless these international syndicate teams are allowed entry into New Zealand."

He said that approving these border exemptions allow the teams to start setting up their bases, and carry on key design and boat testing that can be progressed from our shores in New Zealand," Twyford said.

When it comes to other essential worker visas, Twyford said the threshold remains "very high".

This high bar would help stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the health of people already in New Zealand, Twyford said.

"Businesses should ensure no alternative options are available before applying."

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway added that everyone coming in would still need to do 14 days of managed isolation or quarantine.

He said the Government was working within its current capacity of 3200 for the facilities run by the Ministry of Health.

