Aucklanders can expect road closures, crowded public transport and possible disruptions as the first weekend at level 1 kicks off with two major events.

Thousands are expected to attend Sunday afternoon's Black Lives Matter rally, with road closures and bus diversions in the central city from midday until sunset.

More than 2,000 people have already pledged to attend the peaceful protest in solidarity with anti-racism movements across the world, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

"Come stand with the Black Lives Matter Movement by showing your support, and also rally peacefully to protest against NZ arming our forces, and to shed more light onto the heavy racial profiling that happens here in Aotearoa," says the event's Facebook page.

"We're organising this because what's going on is absolutely not right and we wish for justice to be served."

An estimated 4,000 people gathered in peaceful protest on June 2, with turnouts in Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, Christchurch and Dunedin.

In Wellington one man tied himself to the fence of the US Embassy after a vigil attended by about 500 people.

Thousands turn out in Auckland to protest the killing of George Floyd despite covid-19 restrictions.

In Auckland, ahead of the rally organisers said they wanted to "put pressure on our Government from the local level, right up to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to publicly condemn the acts of violence and state-sanctioned murder against African-Americans in the United States".

But the organisers faced criticism for flouting alert level restrictions that meant only 100 people were allowed at public gatherings and for failing to observe physical distance rules.

In response, the organisers of the upcoming protest have urged attendees to enforce physical distancing, wear face masks if possible and to refrain from littering.

Auckland Transport warned that commuters may face disruptions for the duration of the afternoon march.

Thousands of protesters are expected at this weekend's march after a huge turnout on June 1. Photo / Dean Purcell

Queen St will be closed between Wakefield and Customs Sts and Customs St will be closed between Lower Albert St and Commerce St.

A number of bus services, including the City Link, Inner Link, NX1,105, 106, 82, 923, 75, 30 and 295 will be detoured.

Commuters were advised to check Auckland Transport's website for affected bus services.

Meanwhile tens of thousands of rugby fans are set to attend their first professional rugby in three months following the cancellation of the game globally due to Covid-19.

Tickets have been selling rapidly for the clash between the Blues and Hurricanes, a match in which All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett will make his debut for the franchise.

Eden park CEO Nick Sautner is preparing for the first Super Rugby game to be played this weekend under Covid-19 alert level one. Video / Dean Purcell

Travel to the Eden Park game on trains, regular and special event buses is included in the match tickets, but fans are warned to avoid the central city and travel early.

"A big crowd is expected for this first post-lockdown game in Auckland so there will be delays because of the large numbers," an Auckland Transport statement said.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Saunter earlier told The Herald more than 26,000 tickets have been sold.

"We're delighted, we're looking to exceed our greatest capacity crowd for the Blues over the last 10 years," Saunter told NZME.

"New Zealand leads the way in a number of sectors whether it be tourism, agriculture and now getting people back into Eden Park."

The Blues have discounted general admission tickets, allowing children to attend free, and have organised free public transport and gained approval for fans to flood on to the Eden Park pitch at the end of the match.