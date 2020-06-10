Train services on Auckland's southern line are once again affected after an earlier track fault.

Just before 6am, Auckland Transport issued an alert via its social media channels telling passengers the southern line would be operating on a 20-minute timetable today.

"Due to an ongoing track fault near Parnell," the notice read.

Onehunga services between Penrose and Britomart are suspended until further notice.

The delays follow a track fault identified yesterday near the Parnell train station in Auckland central.

People catching those train services were warned to expect delays and even cancellations throughout their journey.