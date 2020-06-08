As New Zealand enters level 1 at midnight tonight, the rest of the world has been left in awe of our nation's successful efforts in eliminating Covid-19.

From Tuesday, Kiwis will no longer be required to social distance themselves after 17 days of no cases and the first day with no active cases.

Gathering sizes will have no limit and hospitality venues will be back to normal.

While we are celebrating down under, the world has looked on in amazement at our achievements, heaping praise on Kiwis and our Government.

Advertisement

Overseas media were quick to praise our "team of 5 million". Here is what was said:

Bloomberg: "New Zealand ends social distancing after eliminating Covid"

Bloomberg showcased New Zealand's strategy of wanting to eliminate rather than reduce the spread of Covid. However, they did say the flipside to our response was economic recession.

"Rather than seeking to merely suppress transmission of the virus, New Zealand pursued an explicit elimination strategy. It enforced one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, asking everyone to stay at home and allowing only essential services to operate.

"While this has almost certainly triggered a deep recession, the Government hopes being virus-free will allow the economy to recover more rapidly than many of its peers."

Daily Mail: "New Zealand ERADICATES coronavirus Covid-19"

"New Zealand's crushing of the virus has shifted debate firmly towards the nature of the restrictions, including social distancing, gathering size caps, and limits on the operations of some businesses, particularly in tourism and hospitality."

Praise for PM Jacinda Ardern's "strict but successful strategy". Photo / File

Guardian: "New Zealand 'Covid-19 free' as UK travel quarantine rules begin"

Advertisement

UK paper The Guardian compared New Zealand to the UK, highlighting how far behind the powerhouse is in the fight against Covid, while praising Ardern's strict but successful strategy.

"Ardern has drawn global headlines and praise from the World Health Organisation for her Government's approach to the virus, with a strict and cautious approach that appears to have paid off.

"On 25 March she locked down the country for four weeks – requiring that most New Zealanders remained at home most of the time – before gradually easing restrictions."

Hindustan Times: "How New Zealand eliminated Covid-19"

One of India's biggest newspapers labelled the success "stunning" while delving into how New Zealand is just one of eight countries to eliminate the virus.

"The stunning announcement came on Monday when the country's health officials said that it has no active cases of Covid-19. The Pacific island nation is among only a handful of countries that have emerged from the pandemic, which first gripped the United States and has now turned Latin America into a hotspot.

"Experts say that its isolated location in the South Pacific also gave New Zealand vital time to see how outbreaks spread in other countries. Just over 1,500 people contracted the virus in New Zealand, including 22 who died.

The Mirror: "New Zealand totally free of coronavirus and back to normal after last patient recovers"

UK tabloid The Mirror credited New Zealand's "team of five million" and highlighted our elimination strategy.

"The country of five million people has pursued an elimination strategy to beat coronavirus, rather than just aiming to contain the disease."

British journalist and former political aide Alastair Campbell tweeted: "Meanwhile, in a well-run country where just 22 have died, normality resumes, because of swift, bold, decisive action by a proper, capable, empathetic, serious, non-lying Prime Minister," while comparing New Zealand's pandemic response with the UK's.

Meanwhile, in a well-run country where just 22 have died, normality resumes, because of swift, bold, decisive action by a proper, capable, empathetic, serious, non-lying Prime Minister https://t.co/evsA7GZsrN Compare @BorisJohnson and @jacindaardern , and, if you're a Brit, weep — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 8, 2020

Former New Zealamd PM Helen Clark said "Clear leadership and an engaged public have produced this result".

New Zealand has joined the small group of nations now recording no cases of #COVID19. Clear leadership & an engaged public have produced this result. Principles of inclusion, resilience & sustainability should now guide recovery in NZ & globally. https://t.co/RgAkdOrv93 — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) June 8, 2020

The praise comes just weeks after UK TV personality Piers Morgan revealed he wishes the UK had a leader like her.

Posting to Twitter, Morgan shared a video captioned a "brutal three-minute summary of New Zealand's Covid success versus the UK's failure", which has received more than five million views.

Coronavirus free NZ! Congratulations everyone 😁



Once again those great kiwi attributes: planning, determination and teamwork do the job 🎉 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 8, 2020

Omg everything in NZ will be back to normal from midnight tonight except for border restrictions! We did it New Zealand. I’m so proud of us. — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) June 8, 2020

"This is incredibly damning. I wish we had a leader like Jacinda Ardern," Morgan declared online.