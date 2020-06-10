

A Napier woman living in a motel for almost two years says she has been lost in the social housing system.

Aliccia Viggars has been living in transitional housing in a one-bedroom apartment at Fern Motel, Tamatea, since August, 2018, while waiting for a home.

The 34-year-old mother of two said lack of space, gang issues and the longevity of her stay have left her in desperate need of help.

"Emerge Aotearoa, which deals with us, keep brushing us off," she said.

"I was told I'd have three months maximum in the motel when I first moved in, but never heard anything from them since.

"I live here with one of my two children – my eldest went to live with her dad because she was getting depressed. It was just too hard for her here."

Her daughters are 12 and 16 years old.

The 34-year-old mother said the longevity of her stay has left her in desperate need of help. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said the motel, on Westminster Ave, is in a Black Power area, which has caused issues of its own.

However, Fern Motel owner Steve Gibson denied any gang or drug-related issues.

"Our rules are no gang patches, no gang members and absolutely zero tolerance on drugs," he said. "I was a policeman for 25 years, so I jump hard on that sort of thing.

"And if there are any issues, guests should come and tell us immediately."

Emerge Aotearoa strategy and communications manager Theodora Despotaki said, while they will not comment on the specific situation, they acknowledged a waiting list for Kainga Ora homes at the current time.

Fern Motel owner Steve Gibson said the site does not have any gang or drug-related issues. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) spokesman said they understand how challenging it is for families and whānau in motel accommodation to move temporarily for events.

"When contracting motels for transitional housing, HUD works with the motel to identify pre-existing bookings for events and makes every effort to minimise disruptions," he said.

"In the rare situation where moving is unavailable, HUD will work with transitional housing providers to find alternative accommodation for affected tenants."

Despotaki said" "Many motels have exclusions as they have bookings for existing events, however, it is our understanding that these exclusions have been reduced this year.

"It is likely many people will not have to move out for a brief period as has occurred in the past."

Viggars has been assessed as priority A17, with A20 the highest rating.

"They say on TV that people have only been there for six months max. It probably costs them just as much keeping us here than it would to help us buy a house in the first place.

"The government could be saving a lot of money by helping people properly. It's so sad people choose greed and throw humanity out the door.

"I'm not one to complain but this is getting ridiculous. I feel like they have swept me under their giant carpet and forgotten about us."