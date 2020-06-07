It's slow going on the Waikato Expressway this morning after northbound lanes were blocked by a crash.

The two-car crash happened at 6.20am between Whangamarino Rd and the Hampton Downs Rd off-ramp, police said.

Nobody was injured but a section of State Highway 1 was closed and motorists were advised to take alternative routes where possible.

Police said at around 7.15am the road was again partly open in both directions, but motorists were still urged to take care and drive to the conditions.

Advertisement

Reports of a crash on #SH1 (Waikato Exwy) in northbound lanes, just south of Hampton Downs. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/NSZrU8TUTM — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 7, 2020

Further north, Great South Rd is closed in Papatoetoe after a car hit a powerpole.

The crash between Central Ave and Watson Place, happened around 6.50am. Motorists are asked to avoid the route or allow extra time for diversions.