One person is in court and another is being sought by police after two alleged murders in just 24 hours.

Detectives in Waikato are working to find the person responsible for the death of a man about 6pm yesterday in a violent attack in Hamilton.

Police were called to Slim St in Bader, Hamilton, just before 6pm to reports of a grievous assault. It is understood the person was stabbed.

A resident on Slim St told the Herald the property where the attack occurred was known as "a bit of a gang house".

She was not sure which gang it was connected to, but said there were a lot of people "going in and out of there".

"There is a lot of noise from [that house]. It can be pretty rough around here, a lot of motorbikes driving up and down the street."

The atmosphere of the street had changed in recent years after a Māori warden in the area retired and was not replaced, she said.

"He kept things pretty quiet, but since he's gone it is all starting up again. It was very quiet for some time and now it is getting a bit rough. I'm not frightened though."

She didn't hear anything last night, but said this morning police remained at the scene and had put up a tent.

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin said police a forensic examination of the scene would likely continue into next week.

"Police are conducting inquiries to locate the alleged offender and we are committed to resolving this matter as quickly as possible," he said.

Police launched a homicide investigation into the man's death almost immediately. A post-mortem examination will be done tomorrow.

Loughrin said police wanted to speak to anyone who saw people or vehicles coming or going from 8 Slim St in Hamilton between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man has appeared in North Shore District Court charged with the murder of another man and of causing grievous bodily harm to one other after a reported assault at Akoranga Drive early on Thursday evening.

The man accused of the attacks has had his name, occupation and address suppressed. He was ordered to appear in court this month.

He cannot be named but the person who died is believed to have been an international student.

A witness told the Herald a man was heard screaming "Help, help, help me" before police arrived at the house.

The dead man's family are overseas and police are notifying them. Officers were still speaking to the other man in hospital yesterday.

Te Aroha Devon was walking on Akoranga Drive when she heard someone screaming from a house.

"There was a gentleman across the road in the house, on the second floor who was yelling for help," said Devon, who was walking home from the nearby Auckland University of Technology campus.

"He was yelling 'Help, help, help me'. He would not say what was wrong," she said.