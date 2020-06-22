

Taihape has a gumboot. Ohakune has a carrot. Gore's got a brown trout. Paeroa's got a big L&P bottle. Bulls has, well, a big bull.

Is it time for Horowhenua to have an iconic landmark?

Levin man Charles Rudd thinks it is. He made a submission to Horowhenua District Council to explore the possibility of erecting a large statue that would be called Te Hokioi.

Hokioi was a giant eagle native to New Zealand. Also known as the Haast's eagle, it became extinct around 500 years ago as its main prey, the moa, became extinct.

The bird had beautiful red, black and white colouring, with feathers of various colours including green and yellow. It was said to be as big as the moa.



Rudd asked council to consider placing a statue called Te Hokioi at the entrance to Levin and to promote the main towns of the district and others, including Foxton, Shannon and Ōtaki.

He was aware that Foxton had iconic symbols of a windmill and also a statue of four flying godwits, but felt there was space for something more, especially in Levin.

But he hoped the idea wouldn't turn into a massive expense for ratepayers with snowballing consultation costs. It wasn't his intention.

"I don't want the intention and purpose of this to get distorted," he said.

Rudd hoped there might be a local artist engaged to construct an iconic depiction of Te Hokioi. His vision was that it be made to a large scale.

"There are some amazing and talented people living in Horowhenua you know," he said.

The genesis for the idea came from the tale of the journey of Te Haunui-a-nania, who chased his wife and her lover all the way to the South Island.

Rudd said along the way Te Haunui named many areas like Manawatū, Peka Peka and Waikanae.

He said when Te Haunui passed through Horowhenua, he heard a buzzing sound above him and believed it to be a giant eagle, or Te Hokioi, he said.

In responding to Rudd's submission, council officers did preliminary research into Te Hokioi and agreed it would be a positive icon for the district.

Council then engaged consulting and communication agency Henley Hutchings, whose expertise are in tourism, to create a Destination Management Strategy at how best to market and promote Horowhenua, and a unified approach to destination management.

Feedback on placing a statue of Te Hokioi at the entrances of Levin would be passed on to Henley Hutchings for consideration in creating the Destination Management Strategy.

Meanwhile, it wouldn't be the first time a hokioi statue had been erected in Horowhenua. Two years ago local artist Sian Montgomery-Neutze unveiled an artwork at Kohutaroa Marae.

There were hokioi sculptures scattered at various locations throughout New Zealand, including OceanaGold Heritage and Art Park at Macraes Flat, East Otago, and another one at Karamea.