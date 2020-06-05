Victoria University will not universally bump up grades due to Covid-19 disruption, which students say is distinctly unfair and will disadvantage them.

The university's students' association posted on Facebook this morning complaining there was a "lack of parity" between Victoria and other universities around the country regarding the issue.

Both Auckland and Otago universities have confirmed final grades will be universally scaled up for first-semester papers.

Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association said its students would therefore be disadvantaged when applying for scholarships, postgraduate positions, internships and employment opportunities.

The association said it believed a grade bump would ensure students were on equal footing with other universities who have adopted the measure.

"The university fails to acknowledge how this will disadvantage Vic students, particularly when they apply for scholarships, postgrad positions, internships, grad programmes and employment opportunities when competing against students from other universities."

Academic vice president Taylah Shuker told the Herald that students already had enough on their plate graduating in an economy hit by Covid-19, with less job opportunities.

"They're at this disadvantage because they're not on that level playing field. This is the last thing that students need and it's incredibly disappointing and frustrating," she said.

In a statement, Victoria University confirmed it was not planning to introduce a blanket policy to scale up grades.

"The university will, however, ensure that robust moderation procedures are in place for all courses this year, and that scaling of grades in an upward direction will occur in courses where appropriate.

"In recognition of the impact Covid-19 has had on students this year, the University is also exploring the addition of a statement on all transcripts indicating that every student enrolled in 2020 was impacted by the global pandemic."

The University said it has also taken other measures to recognise the impact of Covid-19 including extensions, waiving and re weighting of assessments, and giving alternative assessments for students in special circumstances.

Auckland University students have been advised final grades for all undergraduate and postgraduate taught courses will be scaled up one grade step, for example a B would be bumped to a B+.

The performance of every student is regarded by Auckland University as moderately impaired as a result of Covid-19 disruptions to life and study.

Otago University has told students it's doing the same.

In its decision, Otago University said the University was very aware of students who continued to perform at the highest level, despite disruption.

Therefore students who attained an A+ before the grade scaling would receive a commendation on their academic transcript, acknowledging their exceptional performance in the face of adversity.

Canterbury University will review results of all assessments against historical cohort results.

Scaling of grades will be applied where it advantages students and is not limited to a 5 per cent increase in grade.