The Auckland District Court has been evacuated this morning.

Water to the court has been cut off by a burst pipe and it can't open as it is a health and safety matter, the Herald understands.

Work on the CRL is going on right outside and large sections of Albert St are being excavated. A large crane, too, is operating right on the court's doorstep.

It's expected the court may open again at 11am.

An eye-witness said there was a severe lack of social distancing outside, with lawyers, defendants and the public mingling at the entrance.