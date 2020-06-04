Police are investigating an incident where a man was stabbed in a carpark in downtown Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Anzac Ave about 2.20am after a report that a man had been stabbed in a carpark.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Auckland City Hospital for treatment. It is understood the injuries are not life-threatening, however.

Sergeant Scott Armstrong, of the Auckland City Police city crime squad, said despite a search carried out - by officers on the ground as well as the Police Eagle helicopter - the person thought to be involved was not found.

"At this point, we believe an altercation has taken place between two parties known to each other," he said.

Armstrong said officers are now working to find out what happened leading up to the stabbing and analysing CCTV security footage from the area.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to call Auckland City Police on (09) 302 6557 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111